Ergoteles LLC Takes $267,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
NYSE TMST opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.73.
TimkenSteel Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
