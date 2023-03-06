Ergoteles LLC Takes $267,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.73.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

