Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $129.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

