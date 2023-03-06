Ergoteles LLC Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

