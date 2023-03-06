Ergoteles LLC Trims Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,333 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.48.

Kopin Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

