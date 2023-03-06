Ergoteles LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $307,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 116.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRGI shares. StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.