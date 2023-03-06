ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRGE stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises, Inc is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

