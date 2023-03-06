ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,209 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,881,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.5 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

