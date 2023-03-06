ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $42,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 43.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $167,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMAT opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Meta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

