ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYW opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,713,871 shares of company stock valued at $65,917,092. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

