Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

