Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $56.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

