Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

