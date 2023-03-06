Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 3,483 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

