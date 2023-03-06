FORA Capital LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 717.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,236 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 481,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 67.1% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 425,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $67,968,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.