Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Frontdoor Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $33.88.
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
