GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 764.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.