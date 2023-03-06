Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $54.92 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.83%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.