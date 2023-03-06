Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys 18,658 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

