Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Generac Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

