GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GH Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. GH Research has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after buying an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 289,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

