GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GH Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.
GH Research Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. GH Research has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.32.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
