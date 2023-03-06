Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLASF opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

