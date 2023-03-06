Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

