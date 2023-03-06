Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley cut Heska from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.75.

Heska Stock Performance

HSKA opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $154.85. The company has a market capitalization of $955.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

