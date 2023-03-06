Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMI stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.