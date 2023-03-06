Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Price Performance

Photronics stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

