Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Glaukos stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

