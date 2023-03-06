Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $195.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,198,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.