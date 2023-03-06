Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,219 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 10.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 115,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CL King boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

