Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 62,955 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,955 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.57 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

