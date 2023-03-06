Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

HURN stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,300,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

