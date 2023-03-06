Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INVE. B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of INVE opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Identiv by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Identiv by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 545,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

