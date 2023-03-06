Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on INVE. B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Identiv Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of INVE opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.
Institutional Trading of Identiv
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
