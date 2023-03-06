IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDT by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,108,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 330,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

