Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

