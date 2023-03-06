Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Purchases 40,903 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,903 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 718,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,997.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

FSP opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.