Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $183,076.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.