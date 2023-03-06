Insider Selling: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Sells 91,868 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.97 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
