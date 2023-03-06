Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

