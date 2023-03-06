Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $200,777.06 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roku Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.62 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.