Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) EVP Sells 911 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of USPH opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.