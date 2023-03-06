Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 2,757 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,687.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48.

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $9,978.22.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $137.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.