Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells 862 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $173.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.43. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

