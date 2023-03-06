Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells 862 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $173.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.43. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.