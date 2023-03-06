Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $228,807.28 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.
- On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88.
Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
