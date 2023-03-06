Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

