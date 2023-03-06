Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 15,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,504,544. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Natixis grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 301,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 171,256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

