James P. Mackin Sells 9,990 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Artivion Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

