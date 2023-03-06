Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

