Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Penumbra Stock Performance
PEN opened at $261.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.
