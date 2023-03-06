JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $44.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.80.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

