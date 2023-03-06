JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $40.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,076 shares of company stock worth $1,320,805 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

