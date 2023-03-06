JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in Okta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Okta by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.